Why NBA Writer Believes Jayson Tatum Is Among ‘Most Overhyped’ Players

Expectations will be high for Jayson Tatum heading into his second professional season, but one NBA writer believes we should pump the brakes on the hype surrounding the Boston Celtics budding star.

In a recent column for Bleacher Report, Grant Hughes listed five of the “most overhyped” players heading into the 2018-19 campaign, and Tatum, who dazzled in his rookie season with Boston, cracked the list.

Tatum’s opportunity to shine in his debut season largely was granted by injuries, as Gordon Hayward’s and Kyrie Irving’s absences opened the door for the 20-year-old to take center stage. With both players set to return in the upcoming season, Hughes believes Tatum might not be able to command the basketball as much as he did in the 2017-18 campaign.

Additionally, Hughes isn’t keen on Tatum repeating his success from 3-point range.

“Aside from the personnel issues, Tatum is also unlikely to shoot a scorching 52 percent on corner threes again,” Hughes writes. “If that seems unreasonable, consider that Klay Thompson has shot better than 47 percent from the corners only once in his career. He’s never matched Tatum’s 52 percent.

“If you believe Tatum is going to be a better shooter than Thompson, you’ve crossed the rubicon between optimism and pure fantasy.”

There’s a good chance Tatum will go through struggles in his second NBA season, as is the case with most young players in the league. But given how impressive he looked in Year 1, there’s no doubt the sky is the limit for the talented swingman.

