Why One NFL Scout Believes Patriots Will (Once Again) Win 12 Games

For the first time in what feels like forever, fans are divided on the New England Patriots.

Will all the offseason drama, as well as an iffy supporting cast around quarterback Tom Brady, finally lead to a subpar season in Foxboro? Or will the Patriots once again take advantage of a weak AFC and coast to the Super Bowl?

Honestly, it’s pretty tough to predict, so let’s go to the scouts.

One “rival scout” recently said the Patriots wouldn’t beat the Browns if they didn’t have Brady — so there’s that. And then, of course, you have the other end of the spectrum, with those who anticipate things will be business as usual at Gillette Stadium.

“It doesn’t matter if the coaches and some players love each other or hate each other,” an NFL scout recently told Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman. “This is a 12-win team, and they won’t lose a division game.”

We think the Patriots will be good, too, but not losing a division game? That’s a pretty aggressive take.

Still, given all Bill Belichick and Co. have accomplished the last two decades, we wouldn’t put anything past them.

