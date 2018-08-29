Why Patriots’ Dante Scarnecchia Has Zero Intention Of Watching ‘Hard Knocks’

We don’t know what Dante Scarnecchia did Tuesday night. But we know one thing he did not do: check in on the state of the Cleveland Browns.

The veteran New England Patriots offensive line coach was asked Tuesday if he’d seen any recent episodes of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.” It was a fair question: Scarnecchia and Browns offensive line coach Bob Wylie — who is featured prominently in this year’s show — know each other well, having both coached the position at the college and NFL level for several decades.

But Scarnecchia responded with the hardest of “no”s.

“I have never watched Hard Knocks in my life,” Scarnecchia told Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal. ” … I love Bob Wylie but I’m not watching any other guys coach. I’m for damn sure not watching Hard Knocks.”

Spoken like a true 70-year-old coaching lifer.

Some coaches may consider watching “Hard Knocks” to see how other teams run their operations, but Scarnecchia has coached in the NFL for the better part of 36 years, so we’d imagine he has a pretty good handle on what he’s doing.

Scarnecchia briefly retired following the 2013 season but rejoined the Patriots as offensive line coach in 2016. Looks like he’s still got it.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images