Why Rob Ryan Believes Dez Bryant Could Be Good Fit With Patriots

We’re just a few weeks away from the start of the 2018 NFL regular season, and Dez Bryant still is without a job.

Bryant has been an unrestricted free agent since the Dallas Cowboys released him back in the spring. And aside from a reported contract offer from the Baltimore Ravens and a meeting with the Cleveland Browns, it doesn’t appear the veteran wide receiver has garnered much interest on the open market.

Enter: the New England Patriots.

Given the question marks that surround the Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart, many have identified New England as a potential landing spot for Bryant. While at least one NFL pundit doesn’t believe the marriage is likely, a longtime coach is intrigued by the idea.

During Wednesday’s edition of “Speak For Yourself” on FOX Sports 1, Rob Ryan explained why Bryant could be a good fit with the Patriots.

"A guy that genuinely loves football, the Patriots will work with. Dez Bryant loves football!" —Rob Ryan believes Dez Bryant could be a good fit on the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/yRlTyt8I2u — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) August 22, 2018

Loving football obviously is a good quality for a player to have, but it’s hardly the be all, end all. A lot is asked of wideouts in New England, and joining the team at this stage in the preseason would make things awfully tough for Bryant.

But after the Pats reportedly released Kenny Britt on Wednesday, it could be worth at least kicking the tires on the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports