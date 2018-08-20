Why Safety Eddie Pleasant Already Feels At Home With Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — Rutgers’ Devin McCourty and Duron Harmon are no longer the only former college teammates in the New England Patriots’ safeties room.

Patrick Chung now has an ally in fellow Oregon alum Eddie Pleasant, who signed with the Patriots on July 24.

Coming to New England can be daunting for even the most seasoned veterans. But having a close confidante certainly helps.

“That was my dawg,” Pleasant said. “He was one of my best friends. He was actually my host coming out (of high school) — him, T.J. Ward. That’s somebody that, over the years, has become one of my best friends. We’ve known each other for what? Twelve, 13 years?

“It feels like college again. It made it a lot easier for me to be in the locker room, knowing someone. That’s like one of my closest friends, so it made it a lot easier.”

But Pleasant also knows everything that comes with being Chung’s teammate. Like earlier this month, when Pleasant was staying at Chung’s lake house and received a rude awakening.

Don’t get caught slipping! @eddiep_35 A post shared by Patrick Chung (@23patrickchung) on Aug 11, 2018 at 7:58am PDT

“You talking about when he came and squirted me with a squirt gun and everything?” Pleasant said laughing. “Yeah, he’s a jokester. He’s a big kid, but that’s Pat. He keeps stuff fun, keeps stuff lively.”

Pleasant played with Chung at Oregon in 2007 and 2008. Chung was drafted by the Patriots in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft, and Pleasant joined the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2012.

It’s been easy for them to stay in touch over the years.

“I’ve played against these guys for six years,” Pleasant said. “When he left college, he used to come back and visit a lot of young guys. That’s been my dawg for a minute.”

Pleasant is competing with Jordan Richards and Damarius Travis for a spot on the Patriots’ 53-man roster. Pleasant has four tackles through two preseason games. He played special teams and as a nickel defensive back with the Texans.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images