Why Skip Bayless Agrees With Jalen Ramsey That Rob Gronkowski Is Overrated

Shannon Sharpe defended Rob Gronkowski against Jalen Ramsey’s criticism Friday on FS1’s “Undisputed,” but Skip Bayless took a different approach: He sided with the Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback over Gronk.

Ramsey said in a recent interview for ESPN The Magazine that he doesn’t think Gronkowski is as good as some people think. Bayless agreed Friday, labeling Gronkowski “overrated” while suggesting the New England Patriots tight end is just another product of Tom Brady’s greatness.

"Jalen Ramsey is saying Gronk is at the very least overrated, and I would agree with that. He's another Brady product — they're all Brady products. He makes everybody better, including Rob Gronkowski." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/ytdLEzCegJ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 31, 2018

There’s no denying Brady makes everyone around him better. It’s part of why he’s widely considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history. But downplaying Gronkowski’s accomplishments is a bold move by Ramsey and Bayless.

Then again, it isn’t all that shocking, seeing as how both Ramsey and Bayless have developed a knack for eyebrow-raising commentary.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images