Why Skip Bayless Believes Baker Mayfield Is Similar To ‘Psycho’ Tom Brady

Baker Mayfield obviously doesn’t have much in common with Tom Brady, but he might share one very important personality trade with the New England Patriots quarterback.

Despite being stoic and downright uninteresting off the field, Brady often turns into a maniacal, full-blown nut in the heat battle. And Mayfield, for all his faults, might have that same quality — according to Skip Bayless, at least.

“Brady has that Psycho Tom thing; Baker has that thing going on,” Bayless said during Tuesday’s episode of “Undisputed” On FS1.

“@bakermayfield is a ball of leadership fire. People follow him into battle. The tougher the test, the greater the battle, the crazier he gets… Brady has that Psycho Tom thing; Baker has that thing going on.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/FuQNTmdb8h — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 7, 2018

Now, whether Mayfield’s inner-crazy actually is a good thing is up for debate. Of course, his boisterous personality often manifested in negative ways during the 2017 college football season.

But hey, Brady’s emotional outbursts also have a tenancy to be problematic, so perhaps it’s just a matter of the good outweighing the bad.

In any event, the Browns, who selected Mayfield first overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, likely have no issue with the Oklahoma product being compared to Brady. It’s better than, well, being compared to any of the other recent Browns quarterbacks,.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images