Why Skip Bayless Believes Dez Bryant Would Be Bad Fit For Tom Brady

There’s no two ways about it: Tom Brady could use another weapon or two.

The New England Patriots, of course, are more than fine at the tight end position with Rob Gronkowski, and their stable of running backs, when healthy, can be among the best in the NFL. But when it comes to wide receiver, there are more than a few question marks.

The Patriots have released three wideouts this offseason, the latest of whom being Kenny Britt on Wednesday. Not to mention, Julian Edelman will miss New England’s first four games due to suspension. While many football fans are pointing to Dez Bryant as a possible solution to New England’s wideout situation, one sports pundit, among many, believes the two-time reigning AFC champions shouldn’t entertain the idea.

Not only does Skip Bayless believe Bryant wouldn’t work out in New England, he can’t think of a worse fit for Brady than the former Dallas Cowboys receiver.

"I couldn’t pick a receiver that would be a worse fit for Tom Brady than Dez Bryant at this stage of his career.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/kg6kKGYXKO — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 23, 2018

Bayless wondering if Bryant still can play seems a bit exaggerated. The 29-year-old didn’t have an incredible 2017 season, but 69 catches for 838 yards with six touchdowns isn’t abysmal by any stretch. In fact, Bryant had the same amount of catches last season as Gronkowski, who led the team, and only two Pats players had more TD catches in 2017 than Bryant.

Still, Bayless’ overall point about Bryant not fitting with the Patriots probably is correct. The three-time Pro Bowl selection very well could have enough left in the tank, but the amount he’d need to catch up on at this stage in the preseason would be overwhelming.

There’s a good chance the Patriots don’t add a WR at all ahead of Week 1, but if they do, it likely won’t be Bryant.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports