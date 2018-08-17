Why Skip Bayless Believes Kyle Kuzma Is Becoming Next Isaiah Thomas

LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas didn’t get along during their brief stint as teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James and Thomas played together for a little more than a month before the Cavs jettisoned Thomas to the Los Angeles Lakers in their attempt to remake their team at the trade deadline. But prior to the end of their unsuccessful marriage, Thomas talked as if he and James would take over the Eastern Conference once the guard got healthy, painting himself as James’ co-star, which he never lived up to.

The 33-year-old James headed to the Lakers in the offseason and Thomas signed a one-year contract with the Denver Nuggets, but has James found himself with another IT-type player in LA?

FS1’s Skip Bayless unleashed a wild take Thursday on “Undisputed,” claiming that Kyle Kuzma is turning into the next version of Thomas after the Lakers forward postulated that people were “underestimating” the young Lakers.

"Kyle Kuzma is starting to turn into, dare I say, Isaiah Thomas. … This started to come across like, ''Bron and I got this. Me and 'Bron are going to shock everybody.'" — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/SEfjeyCuS8 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 15, 2018

That’s a stretch even for Bayless.

Kuzma was spectacular during his rookie season and surely will be a key piece of the Lakers’ core around James. Thomas was an oft-injured, defensive liability who never fit alongside the best player in the world. Kuzma is a young, talented stretch four who is the exact type of player that should thrive next to the King.

Nice try, Skip.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images