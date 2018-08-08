Why Skip Bayless Believes Tom Brady (Not Aaron Rodgers) Is Best NFL QB

Another day, another loud, borderline annoying entry in the “Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers” debate.

But hey, we find it noteworthy when someone actually takes the correct stance on this issue.

Such was the case during Wednesday’s episode of “Undisputed” when Skip Bayless, who rarely is one to make sense, vehemently defended Brady as the NFL’s best quarterback. His co-host Shannon Sharpe unsurprisingly sided with Rodgers.

Watch Bayless make his case for the New England Patriots QB in the video below:

"Tom Brady hasn't missed one game due to injury in 10 years. What happened in 2013 [to Aaron Rodgers]? Broken collarbone. What happened last year to Aaron Rodgers? Broken collarbone. Is it possible Rodgers is turning into Tony Romo here? Is he durable or not?" — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/IuW8sOZHpk — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 8, 2018

In Sharpe’s defense, Bayless was pretty insufferable through that whole “exchange.” Asking someone a question and then answering before they can open their mouth kind of defeats the purpose of a debate.

As for Rodgers and Brady, it’s rather unnecessary to debate who is better, as both are among the best players the game has ever seen. Thankfully, the two will square off this season when the Green Bay Packers visit the Patriots in Week 9.

