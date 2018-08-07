Why Skip Bayless Picks 76ers Over Celtics To Win East In Upcoming Season

It’s tough not to like the Boston Celtics’ chances of winning the Eastern Conference in the 2018-19 NBA campaign.

The Celtics fell one game short of reaching the NBA Finals last season and will be getting a healthy Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward back in the mix. Not to mention, the gargantuan obstacle that is LeBron James no longer looms large in the East.

Despite all of these factors, Boston still isn’t Skip Bayless’ pick to win the East in the upcoming season.

During Tuesday’s edition of “Undisputed” on FOX Sports 1, Bayless stated his case for why he believes the Philadelphia 76ers, not the Celtics, will be the new kings of the conference.

"Philly is coming out of the East; Philly will be a better overall basketball team than Boston. … Maybe the @sixers have two better players than anybody on this Celtics roster." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/CR4oOzOYxZ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 7, 2018

While Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are expected to be even better than they were last season, the 76ers’ roster didn’t change much in the offseason. Boston, even without Irving and Hayward, made quick work of that roster in the two teams’ Eastern Conference semifinals series to the tune of a five-game victory.

The competition for the East crown likely will be a three-horse race between the Celtics, Sixers and Toronto Raptors, so Bayless choosing Philly so matter-of-factly is a bit of a head-scratcher.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports