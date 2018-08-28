Why Stephen A. Smith Has No Problem With Tom Brady Dodging Alex Guerrero Questions

This might be hard to wrap your head around, but the sports world had a very strong reaction to something Tom Brady did Monday morning.

During his weekly interview on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan,” Brady dodged a few questions about his trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero, before abruptly ending the conversation. While many were irked by the New England Patriots quarterback evading questions pertaining to Guerrero, Stephen A. Smith didn’t have much of an issue with it.

Smith’s “First Take” co-host Max Kellerman, on the other hand, took great exception with how TB12 handled himself.

You can see Smith and Kellerman debate the matter at hand in the video below:

Regardless of how you feel about Brady declining to answer questions about Guerrero, Smith is correct in pointing out that the veteran signal-caller didn’t do anything wrong. So while it never hurts to ask, it’s becoming increasingly obvious that trying to dig up answers about anything related to Guerrero is a fool’s errand.

