Why Stephen Jackson Believes Celtics Are ‘Landslide’ Favorites In East

Ever since the Toronto Raptors traded for Kawhi Leonard, opinions have been split on the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

Some believe Leonard puts Toronto over the top, while others maintain the Celtics, who went to Game 7 of the conference finals, now are the clear-cut favorites in a LeBron James-less East. (There’s a small faction of people who believe the Philadelphia 76ers actually are the favorites — but ignore them.)

That brings us to Stephen Jackson, who pumped Boston’s tires for much of last season.

The retired NBA forward joined FS1’s “Undisputed” on Tuesday to — you guessed it — talk some basketball. And when the conversation turned to the Eastern Conference, Jackson explained why, according to him, the Celtics are “landslide” favorites to win the conference.

"Kawhi is in Toronto, but he can't guard Tatum, Brown and Gordon Hayward — he can't guard everybody. … The Boston Celtics are a favorite by a landslide [to win the East]. Their two best players are coming back; Tatum will be a top 10 player this year." — @DaTrillStak5 pic.twitter.com/z6AtOH2J0f — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 7, 2018

We side with Jackson, but you certainly could make a case that Toronto, which finished with the conference’s best record last season, is the favorite.

The NBA season can’t come soon enough.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images