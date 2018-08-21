Why Terry Francona Isn’t Surprised By Alex Cora’s Success With Red Sox

Alex Cora got to manage against his contemporaries last week in Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler and Tampa Bay Rays skipper Kevin Cash.

On Monday night, he finally faced his old boss.

Cora’s Boston Red Sox dropped a 5-4 decision to Terry Francona’s Cleveland Indians in their series opener at Fenway Park. Francona managed Cora, Kapler and Cash during his eight-year tenure in Boston from 2004 to 2011, and for him, it’s easy to see why Cora currently is having the most success of those three pupils.

“He’s always been a really good baseball guy,” Francona said of Cora before Monday’s game, via Boston.com. “I don’t look at (Boston’s) record — not that I would judge him anyway — but I think Alex is a good baseball guy, regardless of whether he went to a young expansion team. Because he’s just good. I don’t think it matters what their record is.”

The Red Sox are an incredible 50 games over .500 (88-38) even after Monday’s loss. And while having a loaded roster helps, Francona also attributes their success to Cora’s fearless managing style.

“Everybody sees their talent,” Francona said. “That’s kind of the easy one. But they have brought it every day. To have 88 wins right now, I mean, they come at you. When they hit the ball, it better end up where it’s supposed to. Between their legs (and) their bats, they could run you into a crooked number in a hurry.

“(Cora) lets his guys be aggressive. They’re scoring more runs (and) taking extra bases. They’re making some outs, but there’s a trade-off. They let the guys that can hit, hit. (Cora) just tries to play to their strengths. That’s what managers are supposed to do.”

Francona also has been impressed by how Cora, who played four seasons under Francona from 2005 to 2008, has handled being in the spotlight, adding it helps to be just 42 years old.

“(In Boston), there’s a lot more media,” Francona said. “That’s just the way it is. It’s not bad, but I think it’s good for a younger guy to have this job because it takes a lot of energy. I know now when we leave after four days, I’ll be wiped out. I think it’s good somebody younger is doing it.”

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images