Why Timberwolves Supposedly Passed On Stephen Curry In 2009 NBA Draft

Basketball isn’t the only sport Stephen Curry has a passion for.

When he’s not knocking down 3-point shot after 3-point shot for the Golden State Warriors, Curry often finds himself on the links, and the five-time NBA All-Star has built a reputation as a pretty respectable golfer.

Curry’s love for golf was well-known leading up to the 2009 NBA Draft, and for whatever reason, it apparently scared off the Minnesota Timberwolves, who passed on Curry not once, but twice.

“I don’t know if that ever came out — that’s a story,” Curry said on “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” as transcribed by CBS Sports. “Everybody knows how much I love golf — play it in my spare time and whatnot … I think the word on the street was that he (David Kahn) didn’t draft me because, in Minnesota, it’s cold and I wouldn’t be able to play as much golf, so I would have been miserable.”

The T-Wolves held the No. 5 and No. 6 overall picks in the 2009 draft, opting for point guards Ricky Rubio and Jonny Flynn, respectively. The Warriors selected Curry one pick later at No. 7 and the rest, as they say, is history.

If Curry’s anecdote actually is true, Karl-Anthony Towns must not have much of an interest in golf.

