Why Tom Brady Believes Rob Gronkowski Is One Of Best Tight Ends Ever

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ offense underwent a significant makeover this offseason, but its two most important pillars remain intact.

That would be quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski, both of whom rank among the best players in NFL history at their respective positions.

After Tuesday’s training camp practice, Brady was asked to make the case for why Gronkowski is one of the greatest tight ends ever. He didn’t hesitate.

“I think everything about him is what you’re looking for — in a player, in a teammate,” Brady said. “He plays well in the biggest moments. He’s everything you look for. So I’m glad he’s on our team. I’m glad he’s been a teammate for as long as he has. I’ve watched him develop from when he first got here until now, and I’ve seen a lot of growth. I know he’s trying to do better every day like we all are, and I hope he has a great year.”

Hamstring and back injuries limited Gronkowski to seven games in 2016, but he came back strong last season, leading the Patriots in catches (69), receiving yards (1,084) and receiving touchdowns (eight) despite missing two games. That production earned him first-team All-Pro honors for the fourth time in his eight-year career.

Gronkowski and Brady both skipped the voluntary portion of the Patriots’ offseason program but have been full participants in training camp and are expected to spearhead New England’s offensive attack again this season.

