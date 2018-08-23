Why Troy Brown Believes Patriots Shouldn’t Waste Time On Dez Bryant

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Troy Brown has no plans to jump on the Dez Bryant bandwagon.

Bryant’s name has been floated as a possiblity for the Patriots, who could use some extra receiving help, especially after releasing Kenny Britt on Wednesday. But Brown, who spent 15 seasons in New England from 1993 to 2007, doesn’t think Bryant is a good fit for his former team.

“They don’t need Dez right now,” Brown said on NBC Sports Boston. “I just don’t think he’s their kind of guy, their kind of receiver, that they want in this offense. Obviously, people are seeing some things in the guy that they don’t care for a whole lot. I just don’t think he runs the type of routes the Patriots want from a receiver right now. That’s the kind of guy they’re trying to find, but I just don’t think they should waste their time on Dez Bryant. He’s not as explosive as he used to be.”

Bryant earned three Pro Bowl selections in his eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before being released this offseason. His performance has dropped off over the last few years, though, making it fair to wonder whether the former first-round pick is worth the hassle.

Bryant, who turns 30 this November, had 69 receptions for 838 yards with six touchdowns last season. He hasn’t cracked the 1,000-yard mark since totaling 88 catches for 1,320 yards with 16 touchdowns in 2014.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images