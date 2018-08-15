Will Dwyane Wade Retire After Next Season? NBA Star Appears To Squash Report

Dwyane Wade would like certain folks to get their facts straight.

The 36-year-old guard still is a free agent after his contract with the Miami Heat expired this summer, leading many to wonder if he’ll finally retire from the NBA. Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 in Houston fueled that speculation Tuesday, reporting (pretty definitively) that Wade will sign a one-year contract with Miami for the 2018-19 season, then call it quits after that.

SOURCE: Dwyane Wade will sign a 1-year deal with the Miami Heat and that he will retire when the 2018-19 season ends — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) August 14, 2018

I don't know the terms of the contract, but Heat still have their full taxpayer exception and the vet minimum would also be an option — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) August 14, 2018

Well, either Wade was channeling his inner Donald Trump, or he didn’t like that report one bit. Here’s what the 12-time NBA All-Star tweeted Wednesday afternoon:

Fake News — DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 15, 2018

It appears D-Wade is well aware of the rumors — and does not co-sign on them. Neither does his wife, Gabrielle Union, who shot down a Twitter user who claimed Wade is “100%” returning this season.

I'm the wife and you know nothing Jon Snow…err Martin https://t.co/XuE266z71b — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 15, 2018

So, does this mean we should expect the aging guard to hang around for at least two more seasons? Not necessarily; a Chinese team reportedly is prepared to make Wade a “monster offer” if he decides to end his NBA career, and there’s still a chance he re-signs with Miami, as the report suggests.

What’s more likely is that Wade doesn’t appreciate reports claiming to map out his NBA future before even he is sure of what he wants.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images