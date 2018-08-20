Will Klay Thompson Re-Sign With Warriors? Mychal Thompson Offers His Opinion

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry have garnered many of the Warriors’ accolades during their illustrious run the last few years, but none of Golden State’s success would be possible without Klay Thompson.

The knockdown shooter — who is an equally tremendous defender — is set to become a free agent next offseason and certainly will command a lucrative contract. It is conceivable that he would go elsewhere in the league and take a shot at being a team’s top option, but it is equally feasible that he sticks with the Dubs and continues to build upon their success.

His father believes it will be the latter.

Mychal Thompson, who spent plenty of time himself playing in the NBA, gave his opinion on the matter in an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, and he said with plenty of conviction that his son will return to the Warriors.

He even took it a step further, proclaiming Klay would retire in a Golden State uniform.

“Oh yeah, you can mark it down. Klay’s going to retire in the Warriors’ uniform,” Thompson said. “He’s going to play at Chase Center, and he’s not going to be at Chase Center as a visiting player, he’s going to be a Warrior for the next seven or eight years.

“He’s got such a good thing here,” Mychal added. “The Warriors have such a special thing here. For the next six or seven years they’re going to be championship material, they’re not going to break that up. The Chicago Bulls(with Michael Jordan) were broken up too prematurely. (Warriors owners) Joe Lacob and Peter Guber aren’t going to let that happen. Are you kidding? They can afford it. They’re the Warriors, this is the Bay Area, they got a beautiful arena, and money’s no object for this team.”

Essentially the NBA’s only hope for some parity within the next decade is if the Warriors do, in fact, break up. But if Mychal’s assessment is correct, it sounds like it’ll be on Durant or Draymond Green to go elsewhere in order for that to happen.

