Will Kyrie Irving Re-Sign With Celtics? Shams Charania Weighs In

Not to look past the upcoming NBA season, but next summer’s free-agent period has a chance to be a wild one.

There will be a number of superstars available on the open market next offseason, including Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, DeMarcus Cousins and Jimmy Butler. One of the more intriguing players to keep an eye on, however, is Kyrie Irving.

Irving will be able to opt out of his current contract at the conclusion of the 2018-19 campaign and in turn become an unrestricted free agent. We’ve already heard chatter of the star point guard potentially moving on from the Boston Celtics, perhaps to the New York Knicks. But if you ask one of the league’s most prominent insiders, there’s more than a couple signs that point to Irving staying with the C’s.

During an appearance on Jeff Goodman’s “Good N’ Plenty” podcast, The Athletics Shams Charania highlighted a handful of reasons why Irving could remain in Boston.

“Yeah, I’ve always gotten the sense he’d give Boston a long term shot,” Charania said, as transcribed by The Sports Daily. “I’ve heard, I think we all have, the talk about him in New York and these different situations. I just think it’s normal now… I’m sure we’ll start hearing it with Kevin Durant too depending on how the Golden State Warriors season goes because these players they’re in the last years of their contracts, teams are hoping to contend and if you’re not meeting expectations and the goals then there’s gonna be eyeballs. I think Boston relishes that challenge. I think they know eyes are going to be on them, on Kyrie, and that’s just another storyline I think to watch all year. But I’ve also gotten the sense… listen, he’s happy, he wants his own team and he got that in Boston, he has a stacked team, he’s close to Jayson Tatum, it’s a good market that he’s playing in, and I haven’t gotten the sense that Kyrie Irving is the type that’s going to going to be bolting from franchise to franchise. I did get the sense that he wanted to find a good situation when he got moved from Cleveland.”

No one could blame Irving for wanting to test the waters of free agency, but in terms of maintaining success for years to come, he’d be hard-pressed to find a better situation than the one in Boston.

