Will Red Sox Call Up Brandon Phillips? Ex-MLB Star ‘Still Dreaming’

When the Boston Red Sox acquired Ian Kinsler from the Los Angeles Angels last month, it seemingly diminished Brandon Phillips’ chances of earning a call-up from Triple-A Pawtucket. After all, Kinsler immediately became Boston’s starting second baseman with Dustin Pedroia sidelined, and the Red Sox still had Eduardo Nunez and Brock Holt as utility infield options.

Not much has changed in that regard over the last few weeks, even with third baseman Rafael Devers landing on the 10-day disabled list and Kinsler doing a brief DL stint of his own. Phillips, a three-time major league All-Star, remains a phone call away, still hoping for at least one more crack at The Show.

“I feel that I’m not better than anyone. I put my pants on the same way as everybody else. I just want to be like one of the guys. I’m not going to isolate myself,” Phillips, now 37, recently told PawSox writer Brendan McGair of what it’s like to be an accomplished ex-big leaguer playing with a bunch of up-and-coming prospects in their early 20s. “The only thing that’s different is my time in the big leagues. Other than that, I want to be treated just like everyone else.

“The success I’ve had in this game … I want these guys to see that I’m busting my butt to get back there. I want them to get there, too. Playing Major League Baseball is a dream come true. I’m still dreaming. I haven’t woken up yet.”

Phillips could have opted out of his contract with the Red Sox on Aug. 1. Adam Lind, another mid-30s former major leaguer, chose that route after playing in 47 games with the PawSox. But Phillips instead stuck around, feeling like the potential reward of playing for a World Series contender like the Red Sox this season far outweighed the risk of not making it back to the majors at all in 2018.

“That what we play for … to get that ring,” Phillips told McGair. “I want my trophy case to be filled with something that’s blinging. Hopefully I can make that happen by helping Boston achieve that goal.”

So, will the Red Sox call up Phillips, a four-time Gold Glove Award winner who in his prime with the Cincinnati Reds established himself as one of the best second basemen in baseball?

They’d need to add him to their 40-man roster first, but perhaps it’s not too farfetched, especially with Boston currently having an open spot.

Phillips has shown recently he still has something left in the tank, hitting .307 with three home runs, 18 RBIs and an .830 OPS in 35 games with Pawtucket. And while there might not be a defined role for him with the Red Sox right away, they could do worse than adding a proven veteran who’s hungrier than ever for his first World Series ring after MLB rosters expand Saturday.

