Will Tough Schedule Help Or Hurt Red Sox As Playoffs Approach?

The Boston Red Sox continue to demolish their competition, but they’ll face a stiff test during the final stretch of the regular season.

Twenty-five of the club’s final 40 games will be against teams with an above .500 record, starting with Friday night’s series opener with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Boston will play two series against the New York Yankees, two against the Cleveland Indians and one against the Houston Astros, all of who are expected to be American League playoff teams.

Will a tough finishing schedule help or hurt baseball’s best team as they prep for October?

To hear NESN’s Tom Caron, Steve Lyons and Tim Wakefield discuss the Sox’s schedule, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images