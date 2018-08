The city of Worcester, Mass., plans to make a “major announcement” Friday at 2 p.m. ET, according to a press release sent by the city and shared by the Pawtucket Red Sox media office.

City officials say they will address the media and the public from city hall in an event that will be broadcast live on local TV and streamed online.

Watch the announcement here via Facebook Live when it begins.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images