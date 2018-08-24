Would Tom Brady Care If He Was Cut By Patriots, Finished Career Elsewhere?

Tom Brady has become synonymous with football in New England. Over the past 19 years, the Patriots quarterback has risen from unknown backup to NFL legend, and it will be an odd sight when the Pats are led by someone other than TB12 in the huddle.

But is it possible that Brady, who plans to play until he’s 45, will finish his career with a team other than the Patriots?

Rumors of a rift between Brady and head coach Bill Belichick have circulated for the better part of a year, painting the situation in Foxboro as one that is highly combustible between the two legends.

Mark Leibovich of The New York Times recently penned a book on the NFL that is slated to come out Sept. 4, and he spoke to Brady in April about whether or not he would be the Patriots quarterback in 2018. Brady relayed his answers to Leibovich via an audio file, and here’s how Leibovich explained Brady’s response in “Big Game, The NFL In Dangerous Times,” via NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran.

“It’s April and I don’t intend to retire,” he said. “And I certainly don’t intend to get traded.” He added that “they can do whatever they want.” It was pretty clear that things were not great between “they” and Brady right then; my sense is — informed by talking to some people close to him — that it wouldn’t kill Brady if the Patriots were to release him into free agency, allowing him to control his next move. But that wasn’t going to happen, so here we were and the game continued.

With the Patriots trading Jimmy Garoppolo last season, it would appear that New England is prepared to let Brady play until he retires or his play drops off considerably. But if Brady’s relationship with Belichick doesn’t improve, would it be a surprise to see Brady finish his career in another team’s uniform like his idol Joe Montana?

Leibovich certainly didn’t get that impression in April.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images