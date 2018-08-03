WWE’s Kane, A.K.A. Glenn Jacobs, Elected Mayor in Tennessee

Kane’s triumphs extend from the wrestling ring to the rough-and-tumble world of politics.

Glenn Jacobs, who performs as “Kane” during his WWE career, won the mayoral election in Knox County, Tenn., on Thursday, beating Linda Haney by a wide margin, The Knoxville News Sentinel’s Travis Dorman reports, citing unofficial election returns. Jacobs celebrated his victory Thursday night in Knoxville, Tenn., at his watch party.

“But this professional wrestler got into a no-holds-barred, last-man-standing match, and when the bell rung, he was victorious,” he said. “We were victorious.”

The WWE congratulated Kane on his political win via its social-media channels.

Congratulations to @KaneWWE on being elected Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee! https://t.co/I4E5YQhYCC — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2018

Jacobs, who also owns and operates an insurance company, ran as a libertarian, calling for low taxes and small government. His resounding general-election win in the solidly republican district contrasts with the republican primary election, which he won by just 23 votes.

He becomes the second wrestler to hold high political office, joining Jesse “The Body” Ventura, who served as mayor of Brooklyn Park, Minn., between 1991 and 1995 and then governor of the state between 1998 and 2002.

Jacobs will take office Sept. 1.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/FOX News