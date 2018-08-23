Xander Bogaerts Reacts To Red Sox Halting Losing Streak At Three Games

Losing has not been in the Boston Red Sox’s nature this season.

The Sox recently veered from the norm with a three-game losing streak, but Boston got back to its winning ways Wednesday with a 10-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park. In turn, the American League East leaders remain the only team in Major League Baseball without a four-game losing streak in 2018.

Xander Bogaerts, who blasted two home runs in Game 3 against the Indians, caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin after the game to talk about putting an end to the brief skid.

