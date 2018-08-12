Yankees Dugout Baffled After Giancarlo Stanton’s Laser-Beam Home Run

Remember when Giancarlo Stanton was “struggling?”
Yeah, those days are over.
The New York Yankees outfielder ripped an absolute laser-beam of a home run in the first inning of his team’s game against the Texas Rangers on Sunday. The blast was Stanton’s 30th of the season, and fifth in his last six games.
It also left his Yankees teammates baffled and nearly speechless.
Yikes.
The homer was yet another statistical triumph for Stanton, who’s like a godsend for Major League Baseball’s statcast.
Here’s some additional context on Stanton’s bomb:
After a slow, boo-filled start to his Yankees career, Stanton now is performing like the MVP candidate that New York expected to get when it acquired him in the offseason.
He now is hitting .282 with 76 RBIs to go along with his 30 round-trippers.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images
