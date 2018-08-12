Yankees Dugout Baffled After Giancarlo Stanton’s Laser-Beam Home Run

Remember when Giancarlo Stanton was “struggling?”

Yeah, those days are over.

The New York Yankees outfielder ripped an absolute laser-beam of a home run in the first inning of his team’s game against the Texas Rangers on Sunday. The blast was Stanton’s 30th of the season, and fifth in his last six games.

It also left his Yankees teammates baffled and nearly speechless.

Nothing like a first inning Giancarlo Stanton HOME RUN to get the Yankees on the board. #YANKSonYES live stream: https://t.co/Mfl3jGJ0D7 pic.twitter.com/6vcdo9LsIq — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 12, 2018

Yikes.

The homer was yet another statistical triumph for Stanton, who’s like a godsend for Major League Baseball’s statcast.

That was 112.2 mph, 413 feet from Giancarlo Stanton. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) August 12, 2018

Here’s some additional context on Stanton’s bomb:

Most HRs since Statcast's intro w/ EV 110+ mph and LA 20° or lower 1. Giancarlo Stanton: 26*

2-T. Carlos Gonzalez: 10

2-T. Nelson Cruz: 10

4. Aaron Judge: 9

5-T. Mike Trout: 8

5-T. Mark Trumbo: 8 *112.2 mph, 17° HR today — David Adler (@_dadler) August 12, 2018

Giancarlo Stanton is one inning into his 1,102nd career game, and just hit his 297th career homer. If he gets three more in the next 15 games, he would tie Alex Rodriguez for having hit 300 homers through the fourth-fewest games in MLB history. — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) August 12, 2018

After a slow, boo-filled start to his Yankees career, Stanton now is performing like the MVP candidate that New York expected to get when it acquired him in the offseason.

He now is hitting .282 with 76 RBIs to go along with his 30 round-trippers.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images