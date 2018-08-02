Yankees’ Rotation Plans Vs. Red Sox Change With J.A. Happ Placed On DL

Photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images

J.A. Happ’s first start against the Boston Red Sox as a member of the New York Yankees will have to wait.

The Yankees placed Happ on the 10-day disabled list due to illness before Thursday’s series opener against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Happ was scheduled to face Nathan Eovaldi on Saturday in the third game of the American League East rivals’ four-game set.

Prior to today's game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: – Recalled RHP Luis Cessa from @swbrailriders

– Recalled INF Luke Voit (#45) from @swbrailriders

– Placed LHP J.A. Happ on the 10-day DL (retroactive to July 30)

– Optioned INF Tyler Wade to @swbrailriders — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 2, 2018

New York likely will turn to Luis Cessa for Saturday’s clash, although Yankees manager Aaron Boone left the door open while speaking with reporters before Thursday’s game.

Saturday's start for the Yankees is still free to a good home. Cessa is likely, but he's available in the bullpen tonight and tomorrow if length is needed. Lance Lynn, of course, was burned yesterday after Sonny's start. I'd still put my money on Cessa. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) August 2, 2018

Cessa was called up by the Yankees on Wednesday and is 1-2 with a 3.10 ERA in seven appearances (three starts) with New York this season.

Here’s the updated pitching probables for this weekend’s series in Boston:

Thursday, 7:10 p.m. ET: CC Sabathia, LHP vs. Brian Johnson, LHP

Friday, 7:10 p.m. ET: Luis Severino, RHP vs. Rick Porcello, RHP

Saturday, 4:05 p.m. ET: TBD vs. Nathan Eovaldi, RHP

Sunday, 8:05 p.m. ET: Masahiro Tanaka, RHP vs. David Price, LHP

Happ’s DL stint stems from a bout with hand, foot and mouth disease, an illness common to children. He’s the second New York-based hurler to land on the DL with the disease, as New York Mets ace Noah Syndergaard recently contracted the illness, too.

Happ, who has good numbers against the Red Sox in his career (7-4, 2.98 ERA over 105 2/3 innings), has started only one game for the Yankees since being acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays last week before the Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline. He earned a win Sunday after allowing one run on three hits and a walk over six innings against the Kansas City Royals.

Saturday’s pitching matchup would have pitted two recent acquisitions against each other, as the Red Sox traded for Eovaldi from the Tampa Bay Rays one day before the Yankees landed Happ. Eovaldi also shined in his lone start since being traded, tossing seven shutout innings Sunday as Boston blanked the Minnesota Twins 3-0.

Happ’s absence marks one of several notable rotation developments for this weekend’s crucial series, as the Red Sox placed Chris Sale on the 10-day disabled list Monday with left shoulder inflammation and Boone announced Thursday that Sonny Gray has been moved to the Yankees’ bullpen after another lackluster performance Wednesday.

Lance Lynn, also acquired before the deadline, ultimately could join the Yankees’ rotation with Gray shifting to the bullpen. All signs point toward Happ and Sale each missing just one start.