Yankees’ Sonny Gray Moved To Bullpen Day After Tough Start Vs. Orioles

Photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images

To say Sonny Gray is having a rough season would be an understatement.

The New York Yankees starting pitcher has struggled lately, most notably against the Orioles when he was booed off the mound after giving up seven earned runs against a Baltimore team that is well out of the playoff race. After Yanks manager Aaron Boone pulled him from the game, Gray was seen laughing as he made his way to the dugout. The outing evened his record at 8-8 with a 5.56 ERA.

Now to add to his abysmal season, the 28-year-old has a new place on the roster.

Sonny Gray has been told he is going to the pen #Yankees — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 2, 2018

Gray told The New York Post’s Joel Sherman he understands why the move was made, given the amount of chances he’s had on the mound. However, he also said he “doesn’t think” his days are over as a starter.

Gray: “I know the kind of competitor I am that I can pitch anywhere,” when asked if NY/#Yankees too big for him. Said hopes he can help in some role and change the “narrative.” — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 2, 2018

It certainly will be interesting to see how Gray responds to the move. But if he wants to change the narrative, he needs to start in his first appearance as a reliever.