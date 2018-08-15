Yasiel Puig, Nick Hundley Throw Down In Giants Vs. Dodgers Brawl

Yasiel Puig and Nick Hundley didn’t handle their failure to communicate very well.

The Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder and the San Francisco Giants catcher sparked a bench-clearing brawl between their teams Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. The fracas happened in the seventh inning after Puig fouled off a pitch and yelled something in frustration. Hundley took umbrage against what Puig said and confronted his opponent. The players squared up to each other, exchanged shoves, then their teammates entered the fray.

Benches clear in Giants-Dodgers game with Nick Hundley and Yasiel Puig at the center of it. pic.twitter.com/r3ZHHdzL3A — MLB (@MLB) August 15, 2018

Umpires ejected Puig and Hundley from the game. Major League Baseball might fine or suspend one or both of the players.

The Giants held on to beat the Dodgers 2-1 and keep pace with their rivals in a heated race for the National League West crown.

Puig explained after the game why he scrapped with Hundley.

“When I missed the pitch, I knew that was the best pitch Watson was going to throw me, so I was a little upset,” Puig said, per MLB.com’s Chris Haft. “(Hundley) told me to stop complaining and get back into the box, and when I got into his face he told me to also get out of his face, so that’s when I got upset.

“I didn’t like that he was telling me what to do, and then he said some words to me in English that I really can’t repeat. That’s why I was upset.”

Hundley declined to specify what he and Puig said to each other. Instead he chalked up their confrontation to the tight NL West race.

“We’re competing on the field against a team we’re chasing,” he said. “They’ve been scuffling a little bit and we’re trying to catch them. It’s obviously a nice rivalry. We had some words, pushed a couple of times and you saw what happened. There’s really nothing more to it than that.”

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images