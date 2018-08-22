Yes, Charlie McAvoy Really Autographed A Baby During Bruins Fan Fest

The president of the Charlie McAvoy fan club likely is years away from walking, let alone skating.

McAvoy was on hand for Bruins Fan Fest in Springfield, Mass., on Monday, and the Boston Bruins defenseman took some time to do some autographs. The 20-year-old signed the usual memorabilia — pucks, jerseys, pictures — but he also autographed an actual human.

That’s right: McAvoy signed an infant, who was wearing an adorable Bruins onesie.

To see the awesome moment, as well as other sights and sounds from Bruins Fan Fest in Springfield, watch the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images