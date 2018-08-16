Yes, PawSox Really Wearing These ‘Hot Wieners’ Jerseys Thursday Night

If you have an appetite for baseball and beef, you might want to head to McCoy Stadium on Thursday night.
The Pawtucket Red Sox will tip their caps to a Rhode Island food icon Thursday by transforming into the “Pawtucket Hot Wieners” for their series opener against the Durham Bulls, which NESN will air at 7 p.m. ET.
Here are couple glimpses of the jerseys (and hats) the Triple-A affiliates of the Boston Red Sox will wear:
So … what exactly is a hot wiener, you ask?
It’s essentially a hot dog, with a few minor tweaks: It consists of beef, veal and pork, is usually thinner and smaller than a traditional hot dog and is served on a steamed bun, most commonly topped with celery salt, chopped onions, mustard and a seasoned meat sauce.
The hot wiener has been a Rhode Island staple since the 1930s, when the restaurant “New York System” first started selling the special menu item in the Olneyville neighborhood of Providence.
The tradition of the hot wiener will be alive and well Thursday night at McCoy Stadium. But if you can’t make it to the ballpark, don’t sweat it: There’s plenty of hot wiener merch for sale.
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images
