Yes, PawSox Really Wearing These ‘Hot Wieners’ Jerseys Thursday Night

If you have an appetite for baseball and beef, you might want to head to McCoy Stadium on Thursday night.

The Pawtucket Red Sox will tip their caps to a Rhode Island food icon Thursday by transforming into the “Pawtucket Hot Wieners” for their series opener against the Durham Bulls, which NESN will air at 7 p.m. ET.

Here are couple glimpses of the jerseys (and hats) the Triple-A affiliates of the Boston Red Sox will wear:

There’s no @PawSox baseball tonight. Instead the Pawtucket Hot Wieners will take the field for the FIRST TIME EVER! Don’t miss your only chance to see Hot Wieners Baseball in action! pic.twitter.com/YV4x5lbrlJ — Minor League Promos (@MiLBPromos) August 16, 2018

Tonight is the night. Tune in live on @NESN for when we officially become the #Pawtucket @hotwieners_401 for one game only at 7:05pm🌭👍 https://t.co/GnSfqN3gdb pic.twitter.com/83rMQyUNf0 — PawSox (@PawSox) August 16, 2018

❗️TOMORROW IS THE BIG DAY❗️The @PawSox will officially be changing their name for one game only to the Pawtucket #HotWieners. Don't miss out on sporting the stylish gear for tomorrows big game 🔥💥 https://t.co/RIHRQTyPeo pic.twitter.com/GBcbcgQumZ — HotWieners_401 (@hotwieners_401) August 15, 2018

So … what exactly is a hot wiener, you ask?

It’s essentially a hot dog, with a few minor tweaks: It consists of beef, veal and pork, is usually thinner and smaller than a traditional hot dog and is served on a steamed bun, most commonly topped with celery salt, chopped onions, mustard and a seasoned meat sauce.

The hot wiener has been a Rhode Island staple since the 1930s, when the restaurant “New York System” first started selling the special menu item in the Olneyville neighborhood of Providence.

The tradition of the hot wiener will be alive and well Thursday night at McCoy Stadium. But if you can’t make it to the ballpark, don’t sweat it: There’s plenty of hot wiener merch for sale.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images