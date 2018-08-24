Zdeno Chara Is A Rope-Climbing Maniac In Latest Instagram Workout Post

Planning a nice weekend of rest and relaxation? So is Zdeno Chara.

Just kidding. He’ll probably be doing some crazy workout in a remote dungeon.

The Boston Bruins defenseman has been sharing snippets of his insane offseason training regimen on Instagram all summer, and Friday morning’s installment — which involves two ropes and an insane amount of upper-body strength — doesn’t disappoint.

(Click here to watch Chara’s video on Instagram.)

Yes, that’s the 6-foot-9, 250-pound Chara getting after it in Dukla, Poland, using only his arms to scamper up and down two separate ropes with the swiftness of a squirrel.

Rope-climbing is the ultimate old-school workout, which the Slovakia native apparently learned from his father.

“My dad always taught me: Best way to test your strength is to go up and down a rope,” Chara says in the video.

Looks like he passed that test.

Chara turned 41 in March, making him the second-oldest active NHL player behind Pittsburgh Penguins forward Matt Cullen. But considering how he treats his body, it doesn’t look like he’ll be retiring anytime soon.

Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports Images