2018 NASCAR Live Stream: How To Watch Brickyard 400 Online, On TV

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale is here.

Drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with spots in the playoffs still up for grabs. Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman currently hold the final two spots in the playoff standings, but neither driver has a victory this season, and either could miss the playoffs if bubble drivers such as Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Newman and Daniel Suarez, pull off a win Sunday.

Who will kiss the bricks in the final race of the regular season? There’s only one way to find out.

(Note: Rain washed out qualifying and practice sessions for the race, which has been moved up to an earlier start time. We’ll update this story if NASCAR elects to delay or postpone the race.)

Here’s how to watch the Brickyard 400 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Sept. 9, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images