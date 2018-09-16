2018 NASCAR Live Stream: How To Watch Las Vegas Playoff Race Online, On TV

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are here.

Drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the first of 10 playoff races. Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. enter the postseason as the top three drivers in the standings, but a late push from Brad Keselowski has the Team Penske driver in the hunt to win his second Cup championship.

Harvick has two victories and two top-five finishes at LMS, though, so he has to be the favorite to win the first playoff race.

Here’s how to watch the South Point 400 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Sept. 16, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra