2018 NASCAR Live Stream: How To Watch Richmond Playoff Race Online, On TV

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue Saturday night in Virginia.

Drivers are set to compete in the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway in the second of 10 playoff races. Brad Keselowski, who has won three consecutive races, currently sits atop the playoff leaderboard after winning the postseason opener in Las Vegas.

Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano round out the top five.

Here’s how to watch the Federated Auto Parts 400 online and on TV:

When: Saturday, Sept. 22, at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

