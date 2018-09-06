2018 NFL Preview: Division Breakdowns, Season Odds, Award Predictions And More

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

When the week started, it felt like summer across the country, but by the time the weekend has ended, fall unofficially will be here.

That’s because the NFL season kicks off this weekend, starting with Thursday night’s season opener in Philadelphia where the Eagles will celebrate their first Super Bowl title in franchise history before taking on the Atlanta Falcons.

Before they tee it up, though, NESN.com has you covered with an in-depth and exhaustive preview of the 2018 NFL season. In case you missed the preview content we’ve run out this week, you can find it all in the links below, which will you get you good and ready for some football.

DIVISION PREVIEWS

AFC



AFC East: Are Patriots vulnerable enough to crash and burn?

AFC North: Can Ben Roethlisberger lead Steelers to fifth straight postseason?

AFC South: Which quarterback will rise to the occasion?

AFC West: Can Philip Rivers finally get Chargers over the hump?

NFC

NFC East: Can anyone stop Eagles from repeating as division champs?

NFC North: Can Aaron Rodgers will Packers back into division title contention?

NFC South: Can Drew Brees and the Saints take the next step?

NFC West: Rams’ expectations sky-high after impressive offseason

AWARDS PREDICTIONS

2018 NFL Award Predictions: Picks For MVP, Rookies Of The Year, Other Awards

THE OTHER STUFF

Week 1 power rankings

Season win total over/unders for all 32 NFL teams

The next Eagles? Dark horse Super Bowl contenders

Ready to flop: Teams and players most likely to disappoint