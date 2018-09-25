49ers Fans Pleading Team To Sign Colin Kaepernick After Jimmy Garoppolo Injury

Late in the 4th quarter of a 38-27 loss in Kansas City, franchise quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a torn ACL in his left knee ending his first full NFL season as the San Fransisco 49er’s quarterback.

Losing Garoppolo for the season leaves a massive crater-sized hole in their QB depth chart as now they’re left with just C.J. Beathard and are bringing in veteran Tom Savage in for a workout.

Garoppolo’s injury has caused an outcry amongst 49ers fans to bring back an old friend in outspoken free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick spent his entire six-year career with the 49ers leading the Red and Gold to the Super Bowl in 2012. Although he hasn’t played professional football since the 2016 season, fans are beginning to wonder if giving Kaepernick a second chance would be the best option for the team.

As of right now, there have been no discussions in the 49ers’ front office to sign the former star signal caller, but the NFL is a crazy place and with the outcry to bring back Kaepernick, who knows what will happen.

