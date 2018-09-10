Aaron Rodgers Injury: Packers Predictably Mum About QB’s Knee Issue

Mike McCarthy and the Green Bay Packers are notorious for keeping injury information close to the vest, so the latest update on Aaron Rodgers should surprise no one.
The Packers quarterback suffered what appeared to be a serious left knee injury Sunday night vs. the Chicago Bears. Rodgers walked off on his own power but eventually was carted to the locker room.
His night was presumed over, but Rodgers returned after halftime and led Green Bay to an improbable comeback win.
Rodgers told NBC’s Michele Tafoya he planned on playing in Week 2 vs. Minnesota. He said the same in his postgame news conference. But that was before undergoing more tests Monday, including an MRI.
At his Monday news conference, however, McCarthy wasn’t interested in sharing injury information about his star player.
“We’re still collecting all the information on his specific situation,” McCarthy said. “I know Aaron wants to play and is driven to play, but that’s all I have right now.”
McCarthy wouldn’t offer a timeline as to when the Packers might learn more about Rodgers’ injury.
“We’re working on it. That’s all I have right now.”
ESPN’s Josina Anderson, however, was able to get a little bit of information out of someone in Green Bay or close to Rodgers.
Green Bay also has, despite what Martellus Bennett might say, the reputation for being one of the most conservative medical staffs in the NFL. But that staff wasn’t too conservative Sunday night when it allowed Rodgers to return for the second half.
Regardless, the lack of information is unsurprising. The Packers don’t need to do anything until Wednesday when they have to release their injury report for Week 2 against the Vikings. That’s a huge game in the division, of course, so Green Bay will take every edge it can get by keeping the Vikings guessing.
The Vikings (and your fantasy team) must plan accordingly.
Thumbnail photo via Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK
Powered by WordPress.com VIP