Aaron Rodgers Injury: Packers QB Helped Off Field After Taking Hit To Leg

UPDATE (10:11 p.m.): Aaron Rodgers appears to be OK, as he returned to action in the second half.

ORIGINAL STORY: Probably the worst possible thing that could’ve happened to the Green Bay Packers happened Sunday night.

In the second quarter of Green Bay’s Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers was carted from the Packers sideline to the locker room after suffering an apparent leg injury. Rodgers’ knee appeared to bend awkwardly as a Bears defender fell on him. The 34-year-old managed to walk off the field with some assistance, but was carted from the sideline to the locker room shortly thereafter.

Aaron Rodgers walks off the field with some assistance after being sacked on 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/iaxP235hjQ — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 10, 2018

Aaron Rodgers has left the field on a cart. pic.twitter.com/wgUl7oYJAT — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 10, 2018

You can watch the hit here.

The loss of Rodgers obviously is a tough blow given he missed a good chunk of last season due to a broken collar bone suffered in Week 6.

DeShone Kizer took over under center for the Packers.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images