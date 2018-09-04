AFC North Preview: Can Ben Roethlisberger Lead Steelers To Fifth Straight Postseason?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in position to win the AFC North division yet again.

The Black and Yellow finished the 2017 NFL season with a 13-3 record before losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional game, but have absolutely dominated AFC North opponents over the past two seasons behind quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le’Veon Bell and wide receiver Antontio Brown.

However, there are plenty of questions surrounding Bell, who skipped Monday’s practice and has yet to sign his $14.5 million tender. Will his issues with his contract spill into Week 1 and keep him off the field? Do the Steelers have a plan to replace him if this is the case?

Only time will tell.

Here’s our AFC North preview:

DIVISION ODDS:

Pittsburgh Steelers -230

Baltimore Ravens +400

Cincinnati Bengals +750

Cleveland Browns +1000

DIVISION FAVORITE

Pittsburgh Steelers — This really comes as no surprise, considering the Black and Yellow have steamrolled the AFC North teams over the past two seasons with an 11-1 record. Despite the drama between Pittsburgh and Bell, as well as being thin at the linebacker position, its offense still is elite with Brown and Juju Smith-Schuster at wide receiver and Roethlisberger doing the signal calling. It will be interesting to see, however, how Bell’s situation plays out. It’s no secret he’s unhappy with his contract, and reports surfaced Monday that the running back had yet to join his team and sign his tender.

DIVISION SLEEPER

Cincinnati Bengals — The team made a lot of changes this offseason — from sprucing up their offensive line via free agency and the NFL Draft, to signing linebacker Preston Brown and having four feasible pass rushers in Geno Atkins, Michael Johnson, Carl Lawson and Carlos Dunlap. The offensive line should provide better pass protection for quarterback Andy Dalton and there’s no reason to think Brown won’t have another solid year at the linebacker position after he was tied for the lead league in tackles (144) last season. And don’t forget about running back Joe Mixon, who could be a breakout player in his second year after tallying 913 yards in 2017. Of course, one can’t forget about wide receiver and seven-time Pro Bowl selection A.J. Green, who caught 75 passes for 1,078 yards last season.

IMPACT NEWCOMERS

Bengals LB Preston Brown –Cincinnati should be excited about Brown, as he gets to play in front of his hometown crowd at Paul Brown Stadium. The 25-year-old had four solid years of production with the Buffalo Bills and, as previously stated, was tied for most tackles in the NFL — something he’s accomplished twice in his career. He also never has missed a game since being drafted by the Bills in 2014 and with Vontaze Burfict suspended for the first four games of the season, Cincinnati will look at Brown as a leader. And with skill and youth on his side, Brown certainly has the chance to prove himself as one of the best linebackers for the Bengals.

Browns QB Tyrod Taylor — Will Taylor lead Cleveland to its first win since 2016? That remains to be seen, but it is refreshing to have someone like Taylor calling the shots down the field. Although the Browns drafted Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 pick in this 2018 draft, Taylor has shown poise and leadership this Cleveland team has lacked over the years at the quarterback position. He also has a winning record with the Bills, the team that traded him to the Browns, of 22-20 and helped lead them to the 2018 postseason. While that likely won’t be the case in Taylor’s first year with his new team, he certainly could help get them headed in that direction.

Ravens WR Michael Crabtree — Joe Flacco’s projected No. 1 target may not turn heads the way Antonio Brown or Green does, but he’s been one of the league’s most consistent end zone pass catchers over the course of his career. And he’s one of two players to catch at least eight touchdowns in the last three seasons. His physicality will help Baltimore’s passing attack, which currently is ranked at 29. Crabtree was targeted once in Baltimore’s preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 20 — good for Flacco’s longest play of the night. And after the team cut ties with Breshad Perriman on Saturday, his presence in the red zone will be noteworthy.

Steelers RB Jaylen Samuels — It certainly will be interesting to see how the Steelers utilize Samuels, especially if Bell’s hold out boils over into the regular season. The rookie received reps during training camp with the starters, and essentially can be slotted in the running back, wide receiver and tight end position, making him quite versatile to the Pittsburgh team. During his time at NC State, Samuels racked up 201 receptions and 182 carries. And with his versatility, he’ll be a solid go-to weapon for Roethlisberger.

MAJOR STORYLINE

Just how much time will Bell miss?

This has been the question of the offseason. The ongoing dispute between the running back and the Steelers seemingly has hit a standstill that’s resulted in Brown missing time on the practice field. He’s arguably one of the best running backs in the league, so it’s understandable he wants to get paid like one. If he does indeed elect not to play after holding out in all of the offseason activities, the Steelers will have a huge void to fill. However, considering the deadline to negotiate with franchised players has passed, there’s essentially no reason Bell should hold out come Week 1 considering he’d be forfeiting his own money. But, the closer Sunday becomes without any answers from Bell or the Steelers, the more questions arise surrounding the 26-year-old’s future.

