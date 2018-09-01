Alabama Vs. Louisville Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

No. 1 ranked and defending national champion Alabama opens up its title defense against Bobby Petrino’s Louisville Cardinals.
The Crimson Tide sent a ton of players to the NFL, as usual, but they’ve replaced those starters with blue-chip recruits on both sides of the ball. They also have two very good quarterbacks in Jalen Hurts and last season’s national title game hero Tua Tagovailoa, giving head coach Nick Saban one of the best offenses he’s ever had at Alabama.
Here’s how and when to watch Alabama vs. Louisville:
Start Time: Saturday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ABC
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP