Alex Cora Addresses Nathan Eovaldi’s Outing In Loss To White Sox

Nathan Eovaldi’s struggles continued Friday night.

The Red Sox starter, who dazzled in his first two appearances for Boston, gave up three runs (all earned) in its 6-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

His night, however, was limited to just two innings due to a lengthy rain delay, so he will get the start Monday afternoon against the Atlanta Braves. But after the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora noted the right-hander needs to “be better.”

To hear Cora’s full breakdown of Eovaldi’s start, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images