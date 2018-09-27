Alex Cora Assesses Craig Kimbrel’s Poor Outing In Game 2 Loss To Orioles

Craig Kimbrel often is one of the Boston Red Sox’s most reliable relief pitchers, but Wednesday night’s outing left much to be desired.

The Sox closer pitched just 1/3 of a frame in the Red Sox’s 10-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles in the nightcap of a doubleheader at Fenway Park. Though he didn’t even get out of the inning, Kimbrel made his mark, walking three batters and was responsible for four earned runs.

While it’s certainly not ideal that Kimbrel struggled given the Orioles are the worst team in baseball and the playoffs are looming, Sox manager Alex Cora is not overly concerned, chalking up the outing as “a bad one.”

To hear what Cora had to say about Kimbrel after the game, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by WB Mason.

