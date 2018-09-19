Alex Cora Believes Red Sox’s Bullpen Will Be Fine Once Fully Healthy

Although the Boston Red Sox’s bullpen noticeably has struggled in the second half this season, manager Alex Cora believes that once the team’s key relievers get healthy, the unit is going to be okay.

The week and a half remaining in the regular season is going to be crucial in determining which relievers will earn a playoff roster spot. To go along with this extended tryout, the Red Sox also hope to get right-hander Matt Barnes back early next week and reintegrate him into the mix.

To hear Cora’s take on the status of the bullpen ahead of the playoffs, listen to the clip above from “Red Sox Extra Innings Live” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports