Alex Cora Believes Xander Bogaerts Will ‘Set The Market’ In 2019 Free Agency

It’s no secret Xander Bogaerts is having a stellar season.

The Boston Red Sox shortstop is batting .291 with 21 home runs and 93 RBIs, and homered twice in the weekend series against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. He needs just one more round-tripper to set a new career high.

The 25-year-old is set to become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2019 season, and if you ask Boston manager Alex Cora, Bogaerts is paving his way to a hefty payday in 2020.

“We talk about that,” Cora said, per the Boston Herald’s Jason Mastrodonato. “Certain times I tell them who’s a free agent first of that class, (Fransisco) Lindor, (Carlos) Correa and (Corey) Seager and Bogaerts. And he tells me, ‘it’s me.’ Well, you’re going to set the market, huh? And he smiles. He knows he’s a good player and we challenged him to hit fifth. We wanted him to try to drive the ball and he’s been doing that.”

He certainly has been driving the ball, and against strong teams, toting a .348 average against Houston (90-54), .316 against the Cleveland Indians (81-62) as well as .306 against Major League Baseball teams with a record above .500, per Mastrodonato.

Besides his two homers against the Astros, he went 4-for-4 in Sunday night’s exciting 6-5 win, and kept the ninth-inning rally going with two outs with a single, which paved the way for Mitch Moreland to walk the game off with a single of his own.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images