Alex Cora ‘Comfortable’ With State Of Red Sox’s Bullpen As Playoffs Near

Alex Cora is sticking to his guns.

The Boston Red Sox manager that he is fine with the look of his bullpen despite its struggles in September and he reiterated that message after Saturday’s 5-3 win over the New York Mets at Fenway Park.

Both Ryan Brasier and Steven Wright pitched scoreless innings in the win, but Cora said he won’t have clarity on how the late-inning bullpen pieces will look in the playoffs until Matt Barnes is declared healthy.

Barnes has been sidelined with hip inflammation but the Sox expect him to be good-to-go for the playoffs.

