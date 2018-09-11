Alex Cora Credits Chris Sale For Being ‘Disciplined’ During Rehab Process

It’s been a stellar 2018 season for Chris Sale, but it’s also been a frustrating one.

The Boston Red Sox ace twice has been placed on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation, with the most recent stint coming in mid-August.

Things are turning up for the left-hander, though, as he’ll return to the mound Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Prior to the series opener at Fenway Park, manager Alex Cora praised Sale for being “disciplined” throughout his rehab process.

To hear from Cora, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Joseph Abboud.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports