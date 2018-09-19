Alex Cora Details Starting Rotation For Remainder Of Regular Season

The Boston Red Sox are hitting the home stretch, and we now know who will be pitching in the final games of the regular season.

The Red Sox clinching the division is imminent at this point, with their magic number down to two. But even when they do claim the American League East, it doesn’t sound like Sox manager Alex Cora has any plans to make dramatic changes to the rotation in the final contests before the playoffs.

Before Wednesday’s game against the New York Yankees, Cora laid out the rotation for the remainder of the regular season.

Red Sox rotation for the rest of the season:

9/20 @ NYY: Rodriguez

9/21 @ CLE: Sale

9/22 @ CLE: Porcello

9/23 @ CLE: TBA

9/24 vs. BAL: Eovaldi

9/25 vs. BAL: Price

9/26 vs. BAL: Sale

9/27: OFF

9/28 vs. NYY: Porcello + Eovaldi from bullpen

9/29 vs. NYY: Rodriguez

9/30 vs. NYY: TBA — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) September 19, 2018

It’s not totally uncommon for managers to roll out a few starters who won’t make the postseason roster during the final games upon clinching, but that inadvertently can have an adverse effect on the playoff starters.

As such, it seems like Cora wants to give his guys sufficient work without burning them out, while also ensuring everyone will be available and fresh once October hits.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images