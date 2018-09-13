Alex Cora Explains Why Red Sox Quietly Celebrated Clinching Playoff Spot

The Boston Red Sox became the first team in Major League Baseball to clinch a 2018 playoff berth Tuesday when they locked up courtesy of a 7-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

Despite earning a spot in the postseason, there were no tarps laid out in the Red Sox dugout afterward, no champagne showers for baseball’s best team. Instead, first-year manager Alex Cora led the team in a simple toast and that was that.

So why the low-key celebration?

“When we accomplish our next goal I guess we’ll celebrate a little harder,” Cora said, via The Eagle Tribune’s Chris Mason.

The Sox, who could win their 100th game Wednesday, appear the be a near lock to win the American League East. Boston currently holds a nine-game lead over the New York Yankees, and its magic number to clinch the division is nine.

Expect a much bigger celebration when the division is locked up, but pitcher Nathan Eovaldi noted Tuesday that the Sox only are focused on the big prize.

“It’s a nice accomplishment, but this isn’t what we set out to do,” Eovaldi said, per Mason. “We still have a lot of things to prove. The goal is to win the World Series.”

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images